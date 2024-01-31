Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives $498.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $498.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 214,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIO opened at $332.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.