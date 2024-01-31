Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives $498.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $498.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 214,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIO opened at $332.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
