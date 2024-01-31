BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) vs. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Critical Comparison

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09% Castle Biosciences -39.32% -19.50% -17.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and Castle Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Castle Biosciences has a consensus price target of $31.38, suggesting a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

85.8% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Castle Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million 0.77 -$360,000.00 ($0.02) -23.75 Castle Biosciences $192.01 million 3.36 -$67.14 million ($2.84) -8.44

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castle Biosciences. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castle Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma and myPath Melanoma, a proprietary 35-GEP test to diagnose suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

