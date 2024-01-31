Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$15.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$837.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$15.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.57.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

