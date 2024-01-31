Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.59. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 617,987 shares.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

