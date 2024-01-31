BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $58,732.08

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $183,827.11 and $58,732.08 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016336 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,901.99 or 1.00250771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011141 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00191191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,371,648 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000966 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $47,456.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

