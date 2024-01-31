Bittensor (TAO) Price Reaches $452.92 on Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $31.02 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $452.92 or 0.01063740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,149,493 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,148,115. The last known price of Bittensor is 444.85269505 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $35,000,053.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

