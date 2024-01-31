Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the year.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$137.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.09 million.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$37.96 and a 1 year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

