Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Up to $200.44

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.44, but opened at $204.92. Boeing shares last traded at $206.89, with a volume of 4,776,836 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

Get Boeing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.