Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

BOIRF remained flat at $46.22 on Wednesday. Boiron has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines and homeopathic specialties; and other healthcare products include medical devices, invitro diagnostics, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and phytotherapy.

