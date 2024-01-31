Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Boiron Price Performance
BOIRF remained flat at $46.22 on Wednesday. Boiron has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84.
About Boiron
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boiron
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Boiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.