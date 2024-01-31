Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

