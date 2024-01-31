Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 5.94%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.0 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BXP

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.