Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 5.94%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.
Boston Properties Trading Down 3.0 %
Boston Properties stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
