Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.23-2.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.45-15.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.34 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.230-2.270 EPS.

BSX traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,012. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.73.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

