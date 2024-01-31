Bread Financial (BFH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2024 – Bread Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Bread Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Bread Financial had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Bread Financial was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Bread Financial is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Bread Financial was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

12/18/2023 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Bread Financial was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

12/13/2023 – Bread Financial was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BFH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 903.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

