Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.42.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
BFH stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
