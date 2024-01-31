BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 6,217.39% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSIG opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $933.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

