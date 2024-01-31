Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.60 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $53,116.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,589. Insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $94,299,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,035,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

