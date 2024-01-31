Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BR opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.33 and its 200 day moving average is $185.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

