Brokerages Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) PT at $19.09

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $140.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

