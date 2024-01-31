Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT at $66.27

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.3 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of EQR opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after acquiring an additional 372,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,355,000 after buying an additional 143,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.