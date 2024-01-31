Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) PT at $587.36

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.77.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $623.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -173.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $334.78 and a 52-week high of $635.74.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

