Brokerages Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

NUS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at $644,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $382,372. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,838.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

