Brokers Issue Forecasts for WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after buying an additional 304,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,568,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,901,000 after buying an additional 202,495 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

