Brokers Set Expectations for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DNLI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of DNLI opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.24. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $339,694.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,276,181 shares in the company, valued at $44,226,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $339,694.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,276,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,147 shares of company stock valued at $940,734. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

