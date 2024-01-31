Brokers Set Expectations for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

DCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $961.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

