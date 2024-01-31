Brokers Set Expectations for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.16. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

