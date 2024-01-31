Brunswick (BC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $2,825,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $102,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Brunswick by 49.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

