Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,582,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 5,741,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 651.8 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

Shares of BDWBF opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.