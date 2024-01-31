Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,582,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 5,741,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 651.8 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
Shares of BDWBF opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
