BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $81.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of research firms have commented on BWXT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

