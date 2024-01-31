Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.17 and last traded at C$22.87. 20,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 8,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29.

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

