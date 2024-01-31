California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.06%.

NASDAQ:CALB opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

