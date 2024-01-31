Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Shares of CAC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,650,000 after buying an additional 96,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,099,000 after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camden National by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 738,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

