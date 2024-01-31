Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.
Camden National Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CAC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.
Camden National Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Camden National Company Profile
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Camden National
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a significant turning point
Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.