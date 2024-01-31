CANADA GOOSE-TS (GOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.42 per share for the quarter.
CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.00 million.
CANADA GOOSE-TS Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CANADA GOOSE-TS
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.