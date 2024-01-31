Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.66. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. APA has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.