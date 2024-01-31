CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

CapStar Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of CSTR opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $391.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 630,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 65,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,197 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 43,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

