Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Trading Down 2.5%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. 21,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 45,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

