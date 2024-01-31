CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Lowered to $24.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. 88,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,020. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at $26,195,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.