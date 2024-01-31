Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Up 6.2%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 363,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,524,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.50.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 273.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

