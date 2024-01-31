Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $320.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.27. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $320.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

