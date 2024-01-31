Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,800 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 544,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 17,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,066. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $789.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 161.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

