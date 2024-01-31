Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Carriage Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CSV opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $377.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $90.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 527.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 98.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 34.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

