Casper Price Reaches $0.0345 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Casper has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $405.33 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,345,361,942 coins and its circulating supply is 11,761,013,422 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,344,555,151 with 11,760,244,819 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03484117 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $8,033,393.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.