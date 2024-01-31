Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion.

Celestica Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.15. Celestica has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $34.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

