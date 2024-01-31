Celestica (TSE:CLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.12, reports. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of C$2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.82 billion.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.89. Celestica has a 12-month low of C$14.31 and a 12-month high of C$46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 29,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total value of C$805,868.02. In other news, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 29,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total transaction of C$805,868.02. Also, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.15, for a total value of C$1,509,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 163,051 shares of company stock worth $4,758,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

