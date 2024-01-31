Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter.
Central Japan Railway Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $13.52.
