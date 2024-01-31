Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

