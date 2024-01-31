Centurion One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.45 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Centurion has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Centurion has a market cap of $33,279.31 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00043002 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

