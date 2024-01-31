CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CGG Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CGGYY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 1,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851. CGG has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CGG had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter.

About CGG

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

