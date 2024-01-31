Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 152,240 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,240 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Element Solutions worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

ESI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 395,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,086. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

