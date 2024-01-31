Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 41,989 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Chesapeake Energy worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $4,510,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,693,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,417. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

