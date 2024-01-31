Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,764 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

KO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. 4,450,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,100,022. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

