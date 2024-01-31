Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,888. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

